Prince Jackson Arrives Back Home From Switzerland Weeks After Motorcycle Accident

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 1:01 pm

Prince Jackson seems to be back to his normal self following his scary accident earlier this month!

The 20-year-old son of Michael Jackson was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Thursday (November 2) after losing control of his motorcycle in Los Angeles.

Prince was spotted in good spirits while arriving at LAX Airport after a flight from Switzerland on Sunday (November 26) in Los Angeles.

“It’s been real Switzerland. I had such a great time in this amazing country and saw a lot of beautiful sights and experienced a new culture,” Prince captioned with his Instagram post.


