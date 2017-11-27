Prince William & Kate Middleton React to Prince Harry's Engagement to Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) have released a statement congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the news of their engagement!

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” the couple said in a statement, which was released on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

News of their engagement broke just moments ago. We know that Prince Harry proposed in London, England earlier this month, and the wedding is set for the Spring. Prince Harry also asked for permission from her parents before proposing!

