Prince William & Kate Middleton React to Prince Harry's Engagement to Meghan Markle!

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 8:30 am

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka Prince William and Kate Middleton) have released a statement congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the news of their engagement!

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” the couple said in a statement, which was released on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

News of their engagement broke just moments ago. We know that Prince Harry proposed in London, England earlier this month, and the wedding is set for the Spring. Prince Harry also asked for permission from her parents before proposing!

  • Feddupp

    He had to ask permission from her family? Given she’s 36 and divorced, and the status of her family, that is frankly, ridiculous. It would be fitting if they had a very low key wedding, and he renounced his position in the royal family – there are plenty of others who could do his “job”. Andrew wasn’t allowed to marry Koo Stark who acted a far less provocative role in a film, and was a quieter more refined person altogether. When these two marry, they should lead private lives. Nobody should be subjected to the circus that surrounds this liaison.