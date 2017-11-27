Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 1:59 am

Ruby Rose Shows Off Her Singing Skills in New 'Pitch Perfect 3' Clip - Watch!

Ruby Rose Shows Off Her Singing Skills in New 'Pitch Perfect 3' Clip - Watch!

Ruby Rose is showing off her impressive pipes in the new Pitch Perfect 3 clip!

In the latest clip, the Bellas – including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson, and Hailee Steinfeld – challenge the 31-year-old Australian actress and her crew to a riff-off and it doesn’t go exactly as planned for the Bellas.

DJ Khaled also makes a brief appearance in the clip!

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22 and you can reserve tickets here.

Watch the new trailer!

Pitch Perfect 3 – Riff-Off Clip
