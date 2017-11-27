Seth Meyers Is Officially Hosting Golden Globes 2018!

Seth Meyers is officially hosting the 2018 Golden Globes, which will mark the awards ceremony’s 75th anniversary!

The event will take place on Sunday, January 7 and it will air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.

“We are thrilled that Seth Meyers is going to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. ”As he does every night for us in late night, he will be taking a closer look at this year’s best movies and television with his unique brand of wit, intelligence, and mischievous humor.”

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

