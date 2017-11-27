Terry Crews Reacts After WME Agent Returns to Job Amid His Groping Claim

Top Stories
Mon, 27 November 2017 at 3:54 pm

Terry Crews is speaking out after Adam Venit, the man he accused of groping him, was welcomed back to his job as an agent at WME.

Venit was placed on suspension in late October after Crews claimed that the agent groped his genitals at a party in February 2016.

Crews filed a police report and also fired WME as his agency after he made the incident public over a month ago.

“SOMEONE GOT A PASS,” he tweeted after the news of Venit returning to his job was announced. Venit reportedly has been demoted from his role as the head of the motion picture department and he gave a tearful apology to staff at a Monday morning meeting, according to THR.
