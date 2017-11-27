The Obamas Just Congratulated Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on Their Engagement!
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have sent their congratulations to Prince Harry on his engagement to actress and activist Meghan Markle!
“Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together,” Barack wrote in a tweet on Monday afternoon (November 27).
Harry has had a great relationship with the Obamas over the years and they have teamed up on several causes, including the Invictus Games.
Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017