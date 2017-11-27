Top Stories
Miss Universe 2017 - Judges & Hosts Announced!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 2:51 am

The Weeknd Steps Out for Lunch in Australia

The Weeknd Steps Out for Lunch in Australia

The Weeknd is joined by a few friends as he heads to lunch on Saturday afternoon (November 26) in Sydney, Australia.

The 27-year-old newly single entertainer kept things cool in a denim jacket and black jeans as he stepped out for a bite to eat with his crew.

Earlier that day, The Weeknd was spotted trying to keep a low profile as he arrived at the Sydney airport after his flight into town.

ICYMI, it was recently reported that The Weeknd has been hanging out with ex Bella Hadid after his breakup with Selena Gomez.
