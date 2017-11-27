Timothee Chalamet Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Lourdes Leon's Reaction to 'Call Me By Your Name'

Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet is opening up about how he has remained friendly with ex-girlfriend Lourdes Leon, Madonna‘s daughter, and what she thinks of his success in the film industry!

The 21-year-old actor talked about Lola during an interview alongside co-stars Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg, as well as director Luca Guadagnino, for SiriusXM on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

Host Andy Cohen brought up the time he met Timothee while on a dance floor with him and Lola at a party also attended by Madonna.

When Luca asked if Lola had seen the movie, Timothee said, “She hasn’t seen it yet, but she’s excited to. She teases me about the public appearances… the movie itself she’s very excited about and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing. It’s like the public appearance stuff around it, like some of the late night things I’ve done. I get made fun of.”

Andy tried to dig further into his relationship with Lola and Timothee quickly said, “Next question!”



Timothée Chalamet’s first time meeting Andy Cohen