Top Stories
Miss Universe 2017 - Judges &amp; Hosts Announced!

Miss Universe 2017 - Judges & Hosts Announced!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Caitriona Balfe's Life on 'Outlander' Set May Have Gotten Easier Due to This Fan's Advice!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Kanye West Debuts Never-Before-Seen Yeezys!

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 12:59 am

Zendaya Spends the Day Hanging Out with Tom Holland!

Zendaya Spends the Day Hanging Out with Tom Holland!

Zendaya has reunited with Tom Holland!

The 21-year-old actress reunited with her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star for an afternoon of fun.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

Tom took to his Instagram Story on Sunday (November 26) to share tons of videos of himself and Zendaya causing some havoc as they spent the afternoon shopping at the mall.

Tom and Zendaya are both expected to return for the Spider-Man sequel which is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

See some photos from their hangout in the gallery below!
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya spends the day hanging out with tom holland 01
zendaya spends the day hanging out with tom holland 02
zendaya spends the day hanging out with tom holland 03
zendaya spends the day hanging out with tom holland 04
zendaya spends the day hanging out with tom holland 05

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Tom Holland, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da38:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleInternetComunityNewWorkFromHome/online/easytasks… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da38luuuuu

  • LittlePaperStars

    If three short clip is ‘tons’