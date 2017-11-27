Zendaya Spends the Day Hanging Out with Tom Holland!

Zendaya has reunited with Tom Holland!

The 21-year-old actress reunited with her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star for an afternoon of fun.

Tom took to his Instagram Story on Sunday (November 26) to share tons of videos of himself and Zendaya causing some havoc as they spent the afternoon shopping at the mall.

Tom and Zendaya are both expected to return for the Spider-Man sequel which is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

