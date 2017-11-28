Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 2:53 pm

Adriana Lima & Victoria's Secret Angels Reunite in NYC Ahead of Fashion Show 2017!

Adriana Lima & Victoria's Secret Angels Reunite in NYC Ahead of Fashion Show 2017!

Adriana Lima flashes a big smile as she poses for photographers at the Victoria’s Secret Fifth Ave store on Tuesday (November 28) in New York City.

The 36-year-old supermodel was accompanied by her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel models Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes as they shared their favorite VS x BALMAIN looks from the runway and hottest holiday gifts.

Adriana and the girls also dished about the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place on Monday (November 20) at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China and it will air later tonight on CBS.

JJ has the full slideshow of every model who walked the runway and the look they wore while strutting their stuff here!


✨💖Tonight me and my fellow angels will rock the #vsfashionshow on CBS 10pm…..✨💖🤟👽

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Just Jared on Facebook
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 01
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 02
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 03
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 04
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 05
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 06
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 07
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 08
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 09
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 10
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 11
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 12
adriana lima victorias secret angels reunite in nyc 13

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Victoria's Secret

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr