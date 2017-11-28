Adriana Lima & Victoria's Secret Angels Reunite in NYC Ahead of Fashion Show 2017!

Adriana Lima flashes a big smile as she poses for photographers at the Victoria’s Secret Fifth Ave store on Tuesday (November 28) in New York City.

The 36-year-old supermodel was accompanied by her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel models Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes as they shared their favorite VS x BALMAIN looks from the runway and hottest holiday gifts.

Adriana and the girls also dished about the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which took place on Monday (November 20) at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China and it will air later tonight on CBS.

