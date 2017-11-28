Alexander Skarsgard Explains How He Injured His Hand

Alexander Skarsgard is opening up about how he injured his hand while on the set of his upcoming movie The Hummingbird Project.

The 41-year-old actor was visited on set by ET Canada the other day and he explained what happened during filming last week.

“We were shooting this scene and it was slippery outside. It was icy and I was running around the car and slipped, and to brace the fall I reached out and there was something sticking out of the bumper of the truck. And I kind of pierced my thumb there,” Alex said. “It was pretty deep. I didn’t realize that because we finished the scene and I then I looked down and it was all red and I saw it was quite deep. I got a couple stitches and there you go.”

“I cried a little,” Alex joked when the reporter said he’s a tough guy.

Alex is sporting a bald head for the new role!