Angela Lansbury Sparks Controversy with Sexual Harassment Statements

Angela Lansbury, renowned actress well known for her work on stage and screen, is under fire for some very controversial comments concerning sexual misconduct.

“We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive,” the 92-year-old said (via The Telegraph). “And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today.”

“We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that,” she continued. “Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

Angela continued, “Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be. There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now — it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

Fans on Twitter are outraged at the comments, saying Angela is victim shaming and victim blaming.