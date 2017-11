Ariel Winter Keeps It Comfy & Cute While Out & About in LA

Ariel Winter showed off her casual and cute style as she ran errands today!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star was spotted leaving a medical building on Monday (November 27) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

She rocked a beige dress, faded denim jacket, maroon platform boots, and round glasses.

Ariel got into the holiday spirit later that night, tweeting, “🌲timeeee.”

Over the weekend, Ariel and her boyfriend Levi Meaden hit the gym after sharing sweet one-year anniversary messages to each other.