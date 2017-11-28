Armie Hammer's Privates Were Digitally Removed From 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer and Call Me By Your Name stars, Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, as well as director Luca Guadagnino shared a good laugh during an interview this week!

During an interview with SiriusXM, Andy Cohen asked Armie about his genitals and the super short shorts he wears in the movie.

“There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie,” Armie responded. “They were short shorts — what are you gonna do?”

“If you look carefully at all the trees, it’s not all peaches,” Armie joked about where his digitally removed junk went after editing. LOL. Watch below…