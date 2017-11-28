'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Has a Release Date!

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is coming sooner than you may think!

Marvel just announced that the trailer will be debuting tomorrow.

“Thank you to the best fans in the universe! Avengers #InfinityWar trailer tomorrow,” the tweet read. Fans had actually been speculating if the trailer was going to be released on Wednesday or Thursday due to some clues released by directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

The cast of the new Avengers film includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Josh Brolin, Paul Rudd, and more!

We’ve posted many set photos over the past weeks of the cast filming the newest untitled Avengers film in Atlanta! Be sure to check them out.

Look out for the film, in theaters on May 4, 2018.