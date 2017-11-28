Bella Hadid Goes Sexy in Skin-Tight Dress for VS Fashion Show Viewing Party

Bella Hadid looks absolutely stunning as she hits the red carpet for the viewing party of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday night (November 27) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 21-year-old model rocked a super sexy and skin-tight red dress with a high-slit for the party.

The VS Fashion Show took place earlier this month in Shanghai, China before airing tonight on CBS.

You can check out both of Bella‘s sexy runway looks during the show here!

