Tue, 28 November 2017 at 11:12 pm

Bella Hadid Goes Sexy in Skin-Tight Dress for VS Fashion Show Viewing Party

Bella Hadid Goes Sexy in Skin-Tight Dress for VS Fashion Show Viewing Party

Bella Hadid looks absolutely stunning as she hits the red carpet for the viewing party of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday night (November 27) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 21-year-old model rocked a super sexy and skin-tight red dress with a high-slit for the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The VS Fashion Show took place earlier this month in Shanghai, China before airing tonight on CBS.

You can check out both of Bella‘s sexy runway looks during the show here!

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid arriving at the viewing party…
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 01
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 02
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 03
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 04
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 05
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 06
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 07
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 08
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 09
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 10
bella hadid goes sexy in skin tight dress for vs fashion show viewing party 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Hadid

