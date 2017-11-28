Ben Platt Talks Meeting Beyonce & Making Solo Album on 'Ellen'!

Ben Platt makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (November 28), and gushes all about meeting his idol Beyoncé backstage after she watched him perform at his Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

“I had some warning which was good because I don’t think I would’ve been able to handle myself if not. Beyoncé is sort of like my #1 of all people, I can’t really be around her without really just going crazy,” the 24-year-old Tony-winner told Ellen.

“I had two days notice so I planned a haircut, planned an extra voice lesson, really wore my favorite outfit,” Ben continued. “It was everything I ever dreamed and she took the time to come back and see us and was kind enough to talk about the show. It was unbelievable.”

“I’m going to make an album at Atlantic Records, a solo album,” Ben revealed, adding that it would be his dream of having Beyonce contribute in any capacity.



