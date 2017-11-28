Big Brother's Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Are Still Going Strong, Bare Hot Bodies on a Hike!

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson were a fan favorite couple on the latest season of Big Brother, and they’re still going strong!

The reality stars, who recently wrapped filming on The Amazing Race, were spotted going for a hike at Runyon Canyon Park on Tuesday morning (November 28) in Los Angeles.

Cody put his muscular physique on display while going shirtless and Jessica wore designer workout clothes.

The day before, Jess and Cody were seen leaving Tocaya Organica restaurant with fellow reality star, The Bachelor‘s Vanessa Grimaldi, after lunch at the brand’s Sunset Plaza location.

10+ pictures inside of Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson out and about…