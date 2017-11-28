Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 7:36 pm

Big Brother's Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Are Still Going Strong, Bare Hot Bodies on a Hike!

Big Brother's Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Are Still Going Strong, Bare Hot Bodies on a Hike!

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson were a fan favorite couple on the latest season of Big Brother, and they’re still going strong!

The reality stars, who recently wrapped filming on The Amazing Race, were spotted going for a hike at Runyon Canyon Park on Tuesday morning (November 28) in Los Angeles.

Cody put his muscular physique on display while going shirtless and Jessica wore designer workout clothes.

The day before, Jess and Cody were seen leaving Tocaya Organica restaurant with fellow reality star, The Bachelor‘s Vanessa Grimaldi, after lunch at the brand’s Sunset Plaza location.

10+ pictures inside of Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson out and about…

  • Cross

    They are both DISGUSTING!!!

    He (Cody) is a transphobic piece of psycho trash. He called himself an “alpha male” throughout his time in the Big Brother house, when he is the most pathetic excuse for a man in Big Brother history (he hardly see’s his own daughter, and allegedly owes back child support).

    He needs to leave La La Land, and go back to the trailer park in rural Texas where he belongs.

    She (Jessica) is allegedly a former prostitute (back when she lived in Boston) who then started working at a Los Angeles bar as a cocktail waitress – where rumor has it that she stole from clients by swiping their credit cards to tip herself huge amounts of money.

    TRASH – both of them! I will never forget the disgusting moment in Big Brother when Cody was fingering Jessica – and then Cody shoved his pussy juice covered finger in another houseguests’ face (Elena) to sniff what Jessica’s pussy smells like. GROSS!!!