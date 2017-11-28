Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017

BTS Answers Questions & Surprises Fans on Ellen's Show Me More Show!

Ellen DeGeneres is certainly keeping the BTS A.R.M.Y. satisfied!

The South Korean boy band appeared on Ellen’s Show Me More Show on Tuesday (November 28) to answer fan questions – and even surprise a lucky few!

The “Blood, Sweat & Tears” troupe answered questions about touring, things that they love and future collaborations with U.S. artists during the Q&A.

They also shocked some of their diehard A.R.M.Y. by making a split-second appearance through a sliding wall!

Watch BTS play around on Ellen’s Show Me More Show below.
