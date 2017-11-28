Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Look So Happy After Cabo San Lucas Trip

Derek Hough wheels his luggage beside him as he and girlfriend Hayley Erbert arrive back at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Monday night (November 27).

The longtime couple and pro dancers just came back from a fun couples getaway with Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Derek and Hayley enjoyed a movie on the beach, dune buggy riding, and cliff diving, plus an iguana photo opp, amongst other activities.

“The things you don’t find in the tourist books,” Derek shared on his Instagram from their vacation together, with a fantastic shot. “#SplashThrown #hiddenGem #ThatWasAwesome.”

