Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Dominic Sherwood is apologizing for using an offensive and inappropriate gay slur in Matthew Daddario‘s Facebook live earlier today.

The 27-year-old Shadowhunters star took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 28) to share three videos apologizing for saying the slur.

“I’m speaking to all of you today to hold myself accountable and not to make any excuses in any way,” Dominic begins in the video alongside Matt. “The way I behaved today was disgusting and horrible.”

In Matt‘s live stream, Dominic said “sup f-g” before Matt quickly reprimanded him for saying it and quickly ended the stream.

“I think so many problematic phrases go unchallenged and they perpetrate negativity and hate and intolerance and today I was apart of that,” Dominic continued. “I just want to say that I am deeply sorry to all of you and all of my castmates and I’m sorry for disappointing you.”

Watch Dominic‘s full apology below.