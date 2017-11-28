Top Stories
Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 8:39 pm

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Dominic Sherwood is apologizing for using an offensive and inappropriate gay slur in Matthew Daddario‘s Facebook live earlier today.

The 27-year-old Shadowhunters star took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 28) to share three videos apologizing for saying the slur.

“I’m speaking to all of you today to hold myself accountable and not to make any excuses in any way,” Dominic begins in the video alongside Matt. “The way I behaved today was disgusting and horrible.”

In Matt‘s live stream, Dominic said “sup f-g” before Matt quickly reprimanded him for saying it and quickly ended the stream.

“I think so many problematic phrases go unchallenged and they perpetrate negativity and hate and intolerance and today I was apart of that,” Dominic continued. “I just want to say that I am deeply sorry to all of you and all of my castmates and I’m sorry for disappointing you.”

Watch Dominic‘s full apology below.

A post shared by Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dominic Sherwood, Matthew Daddario

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr