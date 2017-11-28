Dwayne Johnson & Nick Jonas Promote 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in Hawaii!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has some phone with his co-stars as they attend a photo call for the upcoming movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Monday afternoon (November 27) in Hawaii.
The 45-year-old actor was joined at the event by his cast mates including Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan along with their director Jake Kasdan.
In between interviews, Jack took to Instagram to share a video of himself, Kevin, and Dwayne having some fun!
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20.
