Ellen Degeneres Once Convinced Meghan Markle to Buy a Dog!

Ellen Degeneres helped Meghan Markle make an important decision!

The talk show host explained that she helped Meghan adopt her first ever dog and didn’t even know it at the time!

According to an old interview resurfaced by Ellen‘s team, Meghan explained that she was at an animal shelter at the same time as Ellen and her wife Portia de Rossi.

“Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’…and so I brought him home! Because Ellen told me to,” Meghan told Best Health mag.

“She adopted a dog because I told her to! That’s amazing,” Ellen said on her show.

Check out all that Ellen had to say in the video below…