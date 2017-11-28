Emma Stone Is Basically the Female Legolas in These 'Maniac' Set Photos

Emma Stone is totally reminding us of the Lord of the Rings character Legolas in these new photos from the set of her show Maniac!

The 29-year-old actress was spotted in costume with elf ears, a long blonde wig, and holding bows and arrows on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

Legolas, played by Orlando Bloom in the movies, is an elf with long blond hair who is also an archer!

Emma was joined by co-stars Sally Field and Julia Garner for the scene and they were all in interesting costumes featuring elf ears!

Maniac is a new Netflix series consisting of eight episodes and also starring Jonah Hill.