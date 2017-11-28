Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 3:00 pm

FKA twigs Launches the Second Issue of her 'AVANTgarden' Instagram Magazine

FKA twigs is back with the next installment of her AVANTgarden Instagram magazine!

The second issue, released on Tuesday (November 28) called Dream Warrior, features the 29-year-old artist teaming up with photographer David Ozochukwu, stylist Matthew Kosephs and editor Suzannah Pettigrew.

The issue includes a range of FKA twigs apparel as well including pajama sets, shorts, tees and eye masks, available now.

“I’ve always worn my mother’s silk PJs on stage from my very first tour, but they wore out so I wanted to make some of my own. I’m also obsessed with sets and bold prints and, through my exploration of mysticism, I created symbols that protect and invite otherworldly creatures to assist those who wear the sets in their everyday lives. More than anything I wanted people who wear the PJs out into the world to know they know that they look the bomb, even in sleepwear, cause that’s just how they roll,” she says.

See more images from her Instagram magazine below!
