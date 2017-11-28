Gal Gadot Sent Wonder Woman Presents to Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose!

Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter River Rose received some amazing gifts just in time for the Christmas season from a pretty epic admirer: Wonder Woman herself!

The 35-year-old Meaning of Life pop vocal powerhouse posted an adorable update on Tuesday evening (November 28) thanking Gal Gadot for sending presents to her three-year-old daughter.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!! She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy 😊 #galgadotforthewin,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram while posing with River and the presents.

“Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman,” the sweet signed photo from Gal reads.

