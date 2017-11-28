Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 7:50 pm

Gal Gadot Sent Wonder Woman Presents to Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose!

Gal Gadot Sent Wonder Woman Presents to Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Rose!

Kelly Clarkson‘s daughter River Rose received some amazing gifts just in time for the Christmas season from a pretty epic admirer: Wonder Woman herself!

The 35-year-old Meaning of Life pop vocal powerhouse posted an adorable update on Tuesday evening (November 28) thanking Gal Gadot for sending presents to her three-year-old daughter.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River Rose!! She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy 😊 #galgadotforthewin,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram while posing with River and the presents.

“Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman,” the sweet signed photo from Gal reads.

