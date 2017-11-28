Gigi Gorgeous Did Not Have a Baby Via Surrogate, Rep Clarifies

Gigi Gorgeous and her girlfriend Nats Getty did not actually welcome a child via surrogate, as they alluded to in Instagram posts over the holiday weekend.

The couple posted photos holding a baby and they thanked a surrogate in the caption.

Now, Gigi‘s rep is speaking out to clarify that the “use of the word surrogate was not meant the way it was received.”

“On behalf of YouTube personality Gigi Gorgeous, I would like to clarify any rumors from the past few days regarding Gigi‘s Instagram post. Gigi and her girlfriend, Nats did not have a child together,” her rep Laura Ackeremann told JustJared.com in a statement.

“Gigi‘s use of the word surrogate was not meant the way it was received,” the rep added. “Her use of the term while holding her friend’s new baby was meant playfully, as she was stepping into the parenting role and caring for the child during her visit. She was so excited to help care for the baby and is thrilled to be a part of the child’s life. Gigi believes that family is what you make it and will help provide a support system for the child for many years to come.”

Gigi and Nats also opened up about the rumors in a new YouTube video.



Our Surrogate Story: The Truth | Gigi