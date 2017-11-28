Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date &amp; Venue Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 12:44 pm

Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About the Fourth Season of 'Jane The Virgin'

Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About the Fourth Season of 'Jane The Virgin'

Gina Rodriguez is opening up about her character’s next moves on her hit show!

The 33-year-old Jane The Virgin actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (November 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gina Rodriguze

During her appearance, Gina spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her character Jane on Jane The Virgin, as well as what’s coming next for her on the show’s ongoing fourth season, which premiered in mid-October.

She also talked about her new animated film Ferdinand, and the lessons that you can learn by watching the movie.

“It’s okay to be you! You is dope!” she exclaimed.

Watch Gina talk about Jane The Virgin and Ferdinand below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Gina Rodriguez, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr