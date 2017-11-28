Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About the Fourth Season of 'Jane The Virgin'

Gina Rodriguez is opening up about her character’s next moves on her hit show!

The 33-year-old Jane The Virgin actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (November 27).

During her appearance, Gina spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her character Jane on Jane The Virgin, as well as what’s coming next for her on the show’s ongoing fourth season, which premiered in mid-October.

She also talked about her new animated film Ferdinand, and the lessons that you can learn by watching the movie.

“It’s okay to be you! You is dope!” she exclaimed.

Watch Gina talk about Jane The Virgin and Ferdinand below.