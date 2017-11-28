Gotham Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

The 2017 Gotham Awards just wrapped up in New York City and we’ve got all the winners!

The annual ceremony celebrated the best in independent film and television with Get Out receiving the most nominations of the evening.

Call Me By Your Name also topped the nominations list and took home the coveted award for Best Feature.

Special honors were also given to the cast of Mudbound as well as Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Blum and Al Gore.

Click inside to see the winners for this year’s Gotham Awards…



Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name – WINNER

The Florida Project

Get Out

Good Time

I, Tonya

Best Documentary

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library

Rat Film

Strong Island - WINNER

Whose Streets?

The Work

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Betts for Novitiate

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird

Kogonada for Columbus

Jordan Peele for Get Out – WINNER

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe

Best Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Brad’s Status, Mike White

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

Columbus, Kogonada

Get Out, Jordan Peele – WINNER

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Best Actor

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project

James Franco in The Disaster Artist – WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Robert Pattinson in Good Time

Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories

Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky

Best Actress

Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird – WINNER

Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime

Breakthrough Actor

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name – WINNER

Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night

Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

Atlanta - WINNER

Better Things

Dear White People

Fleabag

Search Party

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

555

Inconceivable

Junior

Let Me Die a Nun

The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes – WINNER