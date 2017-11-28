Gotham Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!
The 2017 Gotham Awards just wrapped up in New York City and we’ve got all the winners!
The annual ceremony celebrated the best in independent film and television with Get Out receiving the most nominations of the evening.
Call Me By Your Name also topped the nominations list and took home the coveted award for Best Feature.
Special honors were also given to the cast of Mudbound as well as Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Blum and Al Gore.
Click inside to see the winners for this year’s Gotham Awards…
Best Feature
Call Me by Your Name – WINNER
The Florida Project
Get Out
Good Time
I, Tonya
Best Documentary
Ex Libris: The New York Public Library
Rat Film
Strong Island - WINNER
Whose Streets?
The Work
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Maggie Betts for Novitiate
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Kogonada for Columbus
Jordan Peele for Get Out – WINNER
Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe
Best Screenplay
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Brad’s Status, Mike White
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
Columbus, Kogonada
Get Out, Jordan Peele – WINNER
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
James Franco in The Disaster Artist – WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Robert Pattinson in Good Time
Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories
Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky
Best Actress
Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore
Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird – WINNER
Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime
Breakthrough Actor
Mary J. Blige in Mudbound
Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name – WINNER
Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats
Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night
Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project
Breakthrough Series – Long Form
Atlanta - WINNER
Better Things
Dear White People
Fleabag
Search Party
Breakthrough Series – Short Form
555
Inconceivable
Junior
Let Me Die a Nun
The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes – WINNER