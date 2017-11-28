Top Stories
Meghan Markle &amp; Prince Harry Talk About Having Kids One Day

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk About Having Kids One Day

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Police Reveal More Details on Naya Rivera's Arrest

Police Reveal More Details on Naya Rivera's Arrest

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 12:00 am

Gotham Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Gotham Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

The 2017 Gotham Awards just wrapped up in New York City and we’ve got all the winners!

The annual ceremony celebrated the best in independent film and television with Get Out receiving the most nominations of the evening.

Call Me By Your Name also topped the nominations list and took home the coveted award for Best Feature.

Special honors were also given to the cast of Mudbound as well as Nicole Kidman, Dustin Hoffman, Sofia Coppola, Jason Blum and Al Gore.

Click inside to see the winners for this year’s Gotham Awards…

Best Feature
Call Me by Your NameWINNER
The Florida Project
Get Out
Good Time
I, Tonya

Best Documentary
Ex Libris: The New York Public Library
Rat Film
Strong Island - WINNER
Whose Streets?
The Work

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Maggie Betts for Novitiate
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Kogonada for Columbus
Jordan Peele for Get OutWINNER
Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe

Best Screenplay
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Brad’s Status, Mike White
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
Columbus, Kogonada
Get Out, Jordan Peele – WINNER
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Best Actor
Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project
James Franco in The Disaster ArtistWINNER
Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out
Robert Pattinson in Good Time
Adam Sandler in The Meyerowitz Stories
Harry Dean Stanton in Lucky

Best Actress
Melanie Lynskey in I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore
Haley Lu Richardson in Columbus
Margot Robbie in I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan in Lady BirdWINNER
Lois Smith in Marjorie Prime

Breakthrough Actor
Mary J. Blige in Mudbound
Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your NameWINNER
Harris Dickinson in Beach Rats
Kelvin Harrison, Jr. in It Comes at Night
Brooklynn Prince in The Florida Project

Breakthrough Series – Long Form
Atlanta - WINNER
Better Things
Dear White People
Fleabag
Search Party

Breakthrough Series – Short Form
555
Inconceivable
Junior
Let Me Die a Nun
The Strange Eyes of Dr. MyesWINNER
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Gotham Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z canceled his upcoming concert in Nebraska - TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler's new music video is out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder apologizes for her #metoo campaign comments - TooFab
  • Bruno Mars wins big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You can buy Sabrina Carpenter's new merch on Cyber Monday - Just Jared Jr