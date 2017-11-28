Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 12:01 pm

Grammys 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off List

Grammys 2018 Nomination Snubs - Who Was Left Off List

The 2018 Grammy Award nominations came out on Tuesday (November 28), and as always, many fan favorites were either left off of the list or not represented in the major categories.

This year, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar were celebrated the most, receiving eight and seven nominations, respectively. Bruno Mars came in next at a solid six nominations.

Every year, there are some oversights that rattle the music community, and we will touch upon just a small handful.

Of course, be sure to check out the full list of nominees for the 2018 Grammys, taking place on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Click through the slideshow below to see some of the biggest snubs of the 2018 Grammy Award nominations…
Photos: Getty Images
Getty
