Gwyneth Paltrow Launches goop Gift in New York City!

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating the opening of goop Gift!

The 45-year-old actress stepped out at the pop-up shop’s opening celebration on Monday night (November 28) in New York City.

She was joined at the event by her famous friends including Jill Kargman and writer Derek Blasberg.

During the event, guests sipped Grey Goose espresso martinis and checked out gifts curated by Gwyneth and the goop team.

Last week, Gwyneth launched another goop product – their new goopglow skin care product!

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing goop Label.