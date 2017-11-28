Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date &amp; Venue Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date & Venue Revealed!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 11:55 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Support at La Perla Dinner & Runway Presentation!

Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Support at La Perla Dinner & Runway Presentation!

Gwyneth Paltrow keeps it chic and sophisticated while posing for a photograph at the La Perla Dinner and Runway Presentation held at The Lobster Club on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress showed her support for creative director Julia Haart at the event celebrating her Pre-Fall 2018 Women’s ready-to-wear collection at Peter Marino newest design.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwyneth Paltrow

That same evening, Gwyneth rocked a different ensemble at her Goop Gift pop-up shop’s opening celebration.

In case you missed it, Gwyneth joins her Marvel universe co-stars on Vanity Fair‘s special Holiday issue!

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a La Perla stretch wool jacket with Swarovski embroidered belt detail.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 01
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 02
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 03
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 04
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 05
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 06
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 07
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 08
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 09
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 10
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 11
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 12
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 13
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 14
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 15
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 16
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 17
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 18
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 19
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 20
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 21
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 22
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 23
gwyneth paltrow shows support at la perla dinner runway presentation 24

Credit: Neil Rasmus; Photos: Image courtesy of BFA
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian's ex and his new wife are expecting a baby - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus isn't a big fan of pop music - Just Jared Jr
  • The Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the Directors Guild of America - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello says people didn't think "Havana" would succeed - Just Jared Jr