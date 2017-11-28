Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Support at La Perla Dinner & Runway Presentation!

Gwyneth Paltrow keeps it chic and sophisticated while posing for a photograph at the La Perla Dinner and Runway Presentation held at The Lobster Club on Monday (November 27) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress showed her support for creative director Julia Haart at the event celebrating her Pre-Fall 2018 Women’s ready-to-wear collection at Peter Marino newest design.

That same evening, Gwyneth rocked a different ensemble at her Goop Gift pop-up shop’s opening celebration.

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a La Perla stretch wool jacket with Swarovski embroidered belt detail.