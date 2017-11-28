Hailey Baldwin & Justine Skye Rock Similar Outfits for FN Achievement Awards
Hailey Baldwin strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the 2017 FN Achievement Awards on Tuesday night (November 28) at the IAC Headquarters in New York City.
The 21-year-old model looked super chic in a baby blue dress with tan booties and a slicked back high ponytail for the event.
Joining Hailey at the event was her BFF singer Justine Skye – who rocked a very similar look to Hailey!
During the event, Hailey was named Style Influencer of the Year!
FYI: Hailey is wearing an outfit by Fendi.
