Tue, 28 November 2017 at 1:54 am

Harry Styles Rocks Snazzy Purple Suit at Aria Awards 2017

Harry Styles Rocks Snazzy Purple Suit at Aria Awards 2017

Could Harry Styles possibly look any cooler?

The 23-year-old “Sign of the Times” singer hit the red carpet at the 2017 ARIA Awards held at The Star on Monday (November 27) in Sydney, Australia.

He wore a paisley purple silk suit with a pair of metallic bronze shoes. Harry completed his look with black nail polish and an assortment of rings.

He stopped to snap photos, sign autographs, and check out fans’ signs on his way inside.

Harry is nominated for Best International Artist for his debut, self-titled album. He will also take the stage for a performance.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Harry Styles

