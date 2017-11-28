Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Why She Won't Run for President Again in 'Teen Vogue'

Hillary Clinton is on the cover of Teen Vogue‘s Volume IV: Nevertheless, We Resist issue, out on newsstands on December 5.

Here’s what the first female presidential nominee for a major party had to say:

On being an inclusive leader: “I think it was clear to anybody in this past election: There are a lot of Americans who are uncomfortable with progress that’s made by African-Americans, women, the LGBTQ community, people with different ethnicities. We have to demonstrate that we’re better and bigger than that bigotry. Not by just talking, but by demonstrating.”

On safety for children in school coming out: “It is an issue that really calls on people to be compassionate, kind, and understanding. We are at our best in our country when we treat people with respect as individuals and worry more about the content of our character, as Dr. King said, and have an open education system, an open society.”

On running for office again: “No, I’m going to support other people who are running for office. Particularly young people, and especially young women. I think that’ll be what I will do for the next stage of my life.”

