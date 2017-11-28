Jake Gyllenhaal & Margot Robbie Open Up About Separating Fame From Their Personal Lives

Jake Gyllenhaal and Margot Robbie are on the cover of Variety‘s Actors On Actors issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 36-year-old and 27-year-old actors had to say:

Margot on playing Tonya Harding in I, Tonya: “I actually wanted to keep a bit of distance. I knew that if I met her and liked her, I would never play this character properly. I would be sugarcoating her flaws; I’d be trying to justify the bad things that she may do or say in a situation. And I didn’t want to do that. So there was the character of Tonya, and then there was the person [whose story] I’m telling, and there’s the responsibility to do their story justice. It’s a weird thing to try and make something entertaining. And entertaining doesn’t always mean funny or happy.”

Margot on separating fame from her personal life: “It’s bittersweet living outside of Australia, because I miss everyone so much, but the fact that they are so removed from it helps me keep my life and my work separate — even though they are intrinsically linked, because all I want to do is work all the time. But becoming famous at [Tonya’s] age without a support network around her, and without a clear distinction, I think would have been incredibly difficult.”

Jake on playing Jeff Bauman in Stronger and dealing with fame: ” I think that’s true. I learned from Jeff that he didn’t ask for those things — he didn’t ask for the attention and to become that thing, but he has slowly evolved into being able to hold that idea for people.”

