Tue, 28 November 2017 at 10:30 am

Jennifer Hudson Drops Order of Protection Against David Otunga, Temporary Custody Agreement Reached

Jennifer Hudson Drops Order of Protection Against David Otunga, Temporary Custody Agreement Reached

Jennifer Hudson has dropped the Order of Protection against her estranged husband David Otunga, and he is now the primary caretaker of their son David Jr.

In addition, the pair have apparently reached a temporary custody agreement, TMZ reports.

David will be acting as the primary custodial parent of their eight-year-old son and he will be with him a majority of the time. Jennifer is currently filming The Voice UK and she’s committed to The Voice in Los Angeles as well.

No official statement has been made by either party.
