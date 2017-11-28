Top Stories
Tue, 28 November 2017 at 1:41 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Adam Sandler Reveal Why They Avoid Reviews of Their Movies

Jennifer Lawrence & Adam Sandler Reveal Why They Avoid Reviews of Their Movies

Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Sandler are on the cover of Variety‘s Actors On Actors issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 27-year-old and 51-year-old actors had to say:

Jennifer on dating Darren Aronofsky while promoting mother!: “We’d be on the tour together, I’d come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is the movie, and he comes back and that’s all he wants to talk about…I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?’”

Jennifer on reading negative reviews: “It’s so bizarre because you’re so in the zone, you put your whole soul and body, you move to shoot a movie, and you then love it, obviously because you wouldn’t be there if you didn’t love it, and then people just destroy it.”

Adam on why he stopped reading reviews after critics panned Billy Madison in 1995: “It didn’t make sense to me, and it screwed my thinking up a little bit.”

For more from Jennifer and Adam, head to Variety.com.
Photos: Variety
Posted to: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence

