Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Couldn't Read 'Mother!' Reviews

Jennifer Lawrence spoke in conversation with Adam Sandler for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, and the two talked about not wanting to read movie reviews.

“Normally, I promote a movie, you put the work in to promoting it, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just kind of out of your hands. I normally just kind of let it go,” Jennifer said, but adding, “Dating the director [Darren Aronofsky] was different, because we’d be on the tour together. I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about. I get it; it’s his baby. He wrote it; he conceived it; he directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about ‘Mother!’ for one second.’”

Jennifer continued, “And then he would start reading me reviews, and I finally was like, ‘It’s not healthy. I’m not going to do it, because if I read it, I start getting defensive.’ Especially because it’s my man. I don’t want to sound in an interview that I’m defending what we’re doing in any way. It’s awesome, what we did. The people who hate it really hate it. But it’s nothing that needs to be defended. If I read a negative review, I just feel defensive.”

Mother! did not receive many favorable reviews. If you missed it, Jennifer and Darren recently split up.