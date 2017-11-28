John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (Video)

John Mayer revealed who his best lover was while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!.

The 40-year-old entertainer made an appearance on the show alongside Bob Saget on Monday (November 27) in New York City, and while on the show, he was asked about the best lover he’s ever had.

John pointed to his head and then said, “Right here. So far, it’s on a little SD card, I’ve been creating it myself. I have been my best lover so far.”

You’ll remember, on Watch What Happens Live! earlier this year, John’s ex Katy Perry said he was her best lover ever.

