Jordan Peele & 'Get Out' Win Big at Gotham Awards 2017!

Jordan Peele‘s Get Out was the big winner of the night at IFP’s 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards!

The 38-year-old director hit the red carpet at the annual award ceremony on Monday evening (November 27) in New York City.

He was joined at the event by the film’s stars Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams.

During the ceremony, Jordan took home the award for Breakthrough Director and the film won Best Screenplay and the Audience Award.

Other attendees at the award show included Harris Dickinson and Kelvin Harrison Jr, who were both up for Breakthrough Actor.

FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista dress.

