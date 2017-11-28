Kate Middleton On Prince Harry's Engagement to Meghan Markle: 'It's Such Exciting News' - Watch Here!

Kate Middleton has released a super sweet statement congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the news of their engagement!

“William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news,” the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, expressed during a visit to The Foundling Museum, in northwest London on Tuesday (November 28).

“It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best,” Kate continued. “I hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

News of their engagement broke on Monday (November 27). We know that Prince Harry proposed in London, England earlier this month, and the wedding is set for the Spring.