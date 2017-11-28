Khloe Kardashian Sends Message After Her Fans Fight with Kim's Fans

Khloe Kardashian was confused today when she saw that some of her fans were feuding with some of her older sister Kim Kardashian‘s fans.

“Even if I’m not online as much right now I still see everything,” Khloe tweeted. “Kim stans vs Khloé stans beefing?? Why? We are sisters, Kim and I are each other’s biggest fan! Stop bullying one another! ANY sister love is love! Kim and I are honored to be supported by one let alone many.”

She then tweeted at Kim that her new behind-the-scenes look at her makeup line is “Gorgeous!!!”

After receiving messages of support, Khloe added, “I love you guys! Anyways… what’s good?”

When another fan said some of Kylie and Kim ‘s fans have found themselves fighting, Khloe also wrote, “Oh nooooo I hate hearing that! We all never fight about this stuff so you guys definitely should not.”