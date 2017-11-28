Kris Jenner Recalls Jennifer Lawrence Stripping to Nothing in Her Closet

Jennifer Lawrence recently recalled a time where she had dinner with Kris Jenner, had a little too much to drink, and stripped down to nothing in Kris‘ closet!

Now, Kris is recalling what happened during an appearance on STEVE, Steve Harvey‘s talk show.

“She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan,” Kris said of meeting Jennifer for the first time years ago. “And somebody from her team called me up and said, ‘Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like you’ll be the surprise.’ When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited…and we’ve had this little texting friendship from then on.”

Then, years passed and just last month, they had dinner.

“Well, she had some time off, and I invited her over for dinner. We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on. She just took off her jeans and went for it!” Kris explained.

