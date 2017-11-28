'Love, Simon' Releases First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Love, Simon has arrived!

The upcoming Greg Berlanti-directed film, which will be released in theaters on March 16, 2018, released the first teaser on Tuesday (November 28).

The movie co-stars Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale.

Here’s a plot summary for the film: 17-year old Simon Spier has yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

Watch the teaser below!