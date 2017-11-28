Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

John Mayer Reveals His Best Lover Ever (and It Isn't Katy Perry)

Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 5:29 pm

'Love, Simon' Releases First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

'Love, Simon' Releases First Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

The first teaser trailer for Love, Simon has arrived!

The upcoming Greg Berlanti-directed film, which will be released in theaters on March 16, 2018, released the first teaser on Tuesday (November 28).

The movie co-stars Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel and Tony Hale.

Here’s a plot summary for the film: 17-year old Simon Spier has yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

Watch the teaser below!
love simon pictures 01
love simon pictures 02
love simon pictures 03
love simon pictures 04
lovesimon

Photos: 20th Century Fox
Posted to: Alexandra Shipp, Jennifer Garner, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Josh Duhamel, Katherine Langford, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Miles Heizer, Nick Robinson, Tony Hale

