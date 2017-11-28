Top Stories
Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (& Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 11:11 pm

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Brenda Song carries a giant teddy bear while walking around the City of Light during a romantic date with boyfriend Macaulay Culkin last week in Paris, France.

The couple enjoyed a night of shopping at the Monoprix store during Thanksgiving week.

“I never want to leave…” Brenda captioned a photo snapped in Paris over the weekend. Based on the tags in the photo, she was joined by Seth Green and his wife Clare Grant, as well as Macaulay‘s god-daughter Paris Jackson.

20+ pictures inside of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song in Paris…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin

