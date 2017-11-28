Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy a Romantic Date in Paris!

Brenda Song carries a giant teddy bear while walking around the City of Light during a romantic date with boyfriend Macaulay Culkin last week in Paris, France.

The couple enjoyed a night of shopping at the Monoprix store during Thanksgiving week.

“I never want to leave…” Brenda captioned a photo snapped in Paris over the weekend. Based on the tags in the photo, she was joined by Seth Green and his wife Clare Grant, as well as Macaulay‘s god-daughter Paris Jackson.

20+ pictures inside of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song in Paris…