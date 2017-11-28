Top Stories
Every Victoria's Secret Model Walking in 2017 Fashion Show

Dominic Sherwood Apologizes for Saying Gay Slur in Matthew Daddario's Facebook Live

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Adam Sandler Why She's 'Rude' to Fans

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 9:37 pm

Margot Robbie Wears Lace Outfit to 'I, Tonya' NYC Premiere with Sebastian Stan

Margot Robbie walks the red carpet with her co-star Sebastian Stan at the premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday (November 28) at Village East Cinema in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress wore a lace outfit underneath a trench coat, all designed by Calvin Klein‘s Raf Simons.

Earlier in the day, Margot stepped out in another outfit while doing press in the Big Apple.

I, Tonya will be hitting theaters on December 8 and we can’t wait to see it!

FYI: Margot is wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC trench, top, pants, and shoes.
Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
