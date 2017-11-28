Mark Hamill Shares Memories of Carrie Fisher on 'Ellen': 'We Were More Like Siblings Than I Thought'

Mark Hamill makes his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (November 28), and opens up about his irreplaceable relationship with his late co-star Carrie Fisher.

“She’s like an irreplaceable member of the family, but the whole world feels that way,” the 66-year-old Star Wars star told Ellen. “We are all sort of mourning her. I always think of her in the present tense. I don’t think of her in the past. Any time you were with her it was just fun.”

“Carrie used to drive me crazy,” Mark continued. “We were more like siblings than I thought because we would have these huge fights. We wouldn’t see each other for months or even years and then you would see each other and remind yourself how much fun it was to be together.”

Not only could she make me laugh, but I could make her laugh. That was our goal,” Mark concluded – Watch the full interview below!



