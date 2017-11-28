Matthew McConaughey Rocks Tie-Dye, Chugs Red Wine on 'Beach Bum' Set

Matthew McConaughey is definitely getting into character while filming his upcoming movie The Beach Bum!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted shooting new scenes for the comedy on Monday (November 27) on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

He wore a bright tie-dye shirt and shorts, beige fanny pack, white Velcro sneakers and socks, and several necklaces and bracelets. Matthew also sported a thick pair of dark sunglasses and a shaggy blonde wig.

He chugged from a bottle of red wine as he strolled on the sand.

The Beach Bum, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules.

It also stars Isla Fisher. See the latest set pics of the actress here.

