Meghan Markle Forced to Leave One of Her Dogs in North America

Meghan Markle is the owner of two rescue dogs, but Kensington Palace confirmed that only one of her beloved dogs has joined her and Prince Harry in the UK.

Her dog Guy is already in the UK while the “other dog [Bogart] is going to permanently reside in North America with friends of hers.” The Palace spokesperson continued to The Blast, “This is a permanent decision that Meghan made on her own — not an easy one at that.”

The spokesperson continued, “It takes a toll on an animal to travel so far across Atlantic combined with the hard, long process of getting approval … it’s in the best interest of the animal’s well being to stay.”

Fans are speculating that it could be that Bogart was old and it would be hard to make the trip across the globe.

This news comes right after Ellen DeGeneres said she’s the one who convinced Meghan to adopt her first dog.